Army helps douse chemical factory fire at Udhampur

Army helped douse the fire at a chemical factory in Udhampur Thursday night.

In a statement army said, “in the late hours of Thursday, 27 May 2021, a major fire broke out at the Chemical factory in Battal Ballian Industrial Area of Udhampur, J&K. A distress call from the Civil Administration Udhampur was received by the Station Commander, Military Garrison Udhampur, seeking Army’s assistance in dousing the raging fire. Rising to the occasion, three Trucks Fire Fighting (TFFs) of the Army were immediately rushed to the spot and in collaboration with fire tenders from Civil and Air Force, the fire was brought under control by the wee hours of Friday, 28 May 2021, though the factory was damaged. However, the swift action by the fire tenders of the Army resulted in restricting the spread of fire to nearby civil areas, thereby saving precious lives.”