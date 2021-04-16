Army organises friendly cricket match in Udhampur

Army organised a friendly T-20 cricket match on Friday at Shalimar in Udhampur with an aim of “strengthening the ties between Army and locals”.

According to a defence statement issued here, the match was played between Kishtwar Cricket Club and Shalimar Cricket Club. Kishtwar Cricket Club team managed to beat their spirited opponents by 36 runs.

“The pleasant morning felt warmer and upbeat than usual courtesy the bonhomie and cheerful milieu at the ground,” the Army said. The statement quoted a local as saying on the occasion that “these events are helpful in enhancing synergy, cementing trust and ensuring relation among locals and the Army”.

“Cricket has been traditionally a popular game of Chenab region and followed passionately by people of all ages. It also provides an opportunity to local youth for showcasing their talent,” the Army said.