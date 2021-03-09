Arshad Madani elected President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Maulana Arshad Madani has been elected the President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind for the seventh consecutive term during a meeting of the working committee of the body here on Tuesday.

All the state units unanimously recommended the name of Madani. According to the by-laws, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind holds the membership campaign every two years.

After his election, Arshad Madani expressed concern over the deteriorating state of law and order, as well as other important national and social issues, especially education and the educational backwardness of the Muslims.

Madani highlighted the need and importance of scholarships and said that with this small effort, the future of many intelligent and hardworking children can be brightened to some extent.

“The kind of religious and ideological confrontation that has just begun across the country cannot be countered by any weapon or technology. The only way to counter this is to equip our new generation with higher education, and enable them to use their knowledge and consciousness to defeat their opponents in this ideological war and reach the milestones of success and prosperity.

“An amount of Rs 10 million has been allocated for scholarships this year. About 600 students from all over the country have been selected, out of which about 500 students have been given scholarships so far,” Madani said.

The number of members of the Jamiat in the last term was about 15 million while this year there is a strong possibility of this number going up. The working committee of Jamiat has announced the membership campaign of this term, which will run from Tuesday till July 31.

Jamiat has been focusing on the promotion of education from the beginning by establishing schools and madrassas as well as the provision of scholarships for the poor and needy students pursuing modern and technical education. “The biggest question before us today is whether the country will run on the basis of a particular ideology or on the basis of nationality or on the principles of secularism,” Madani said in his speech.