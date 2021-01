An artisan awareness camp was organised today at Chrar-e-Shareef by the Handicrafts and Handloom department Kashmir.

SDM Chadoora was the chief guest on the occasion. Assistant Director Handicrafts and Handloom department Budgam encouraged the artisans to avail the facilities that are available for them.

SDM Chadoora also distributed the artisan registration cards on the spot and advised the artisans to learn new skills to stay relevant.