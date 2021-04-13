'Baisakhi symbolises spirit of Sikhism'

S. Baldev Singh Raina Chairman Peaks Group J&K,PHD Chamber-Kashmir and Chairman ‘All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Kashmir) on Tuesday greeted people of the UT on the sacred occasion of the Sajna Divas of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ and ‘Baisakhi’, which symbolises the spirit of Sikhism.

In a message on the occasion of Baisakhi, Raina reminded the people of the centuries-old rich cultural heritage of J&K and exhorted them to uphold those traditions.

“On this auspicious day in 1699, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, the Tenth Guru of the Sikhs, created the ‘Order of Khalsa’ at the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by baptising ‘Panj Pyaras’ (beloved ones) belonging to different castes. The establishment of the Khalsa Panth marked the creation of an egalitarian society, while preaching the wisdom of compassion for mankind, along with communal harmony,” he said.

He said that this festival also marks the onset of the harvest season and the ripening of crops.

On the occasion, he called upon the people to celebrate this historic festival in a spirit of brotherhood. “But they must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety norms as this is a different Baisakhi. ‘Let us pray to Akalpurkh to keep us, and our J&K in the Charhdi Kala, to keep us safe and happy always,” Raina said.