Bangladesh strong example of communal harmony: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bangladesh is a strong example of communal harmony, adding that New Delhi will deeply cooperate with Dhaka “all the time”.

He made the remarks while addressing members of the Matua community in Gopalganj district following his visit to the Orakandi temple. The temple is considered to be the holiest place for more than five crore people of the Matua community, founded by Harichand Thakur, living in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.

“I’m blessed to come to this holy land of Orakandi. It is because of the blessings of Orakandi Thakur. When I first visited Bangladesh in 2015, I hoped that someday I will be able to come here. My wish has been fulfilled today.

“We are moving forward through the way directed by Harichand Thakur and his son GuruChand Thakur,” the Prime Minister said. “Joy Bangla, Joy Hind, Bharat-Bangladesh moitrychirojibihok.” Modi also met members of the Thakur family.

Before visiting Orakandi, he paid homage at paid to Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation, Sheikh MujiburRahman by visiting his mausoleum in Tungipara, also in Gopalganj.

He arrived in Tungipara aboard a helicopter after offering morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira district. Modi is the first Indian head of state to visit Tungipara.