Be peaceful: UN chief to US protesters

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed to the protesters demanding justice for the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd to voice their grievances in a peaceful manner and called on authorities to show restraint while responding to the widespread protests held across the US.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across the US to demonstrate against the gruesome killing of Flyod, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis last week by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

“The situation we’re seeing today, we’ve seen in different parts of the world before and the Secretary General’s message has been consistent one – that grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed in peaceful ways and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators,” Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing on Monday.

He was responding to a question on the violent protests going on in the US for a week over the killing of Floyd.

Dujarric said that as in any other country in the world, “diversity is a richness and not a threat” in the US.

“But the success of diverse societies, in any country, requires a massive investment in social cohesion. That means reducing inequalities, addressing possible areas of discrimination, strengthening social protection, providing opportunities for all,” he said.