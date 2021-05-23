Bears on prowl at Gagribal

Panic gripped Old Gagribal area here after a group of locals spotted a bear with two cubs in the locality.

“We saw the bear with two cubs rummaging through garbage in a dustbin near Ration depot. The bear and cubs later climbed through chain-link fencing and went into forest,” the group of locals said.

The said bears were also spotted at Nehru Park area near graveyard. “Presence of bears in residential areas here has created fear among locals. We appeal Wildlife authorities to depute a team to capture the bears,” they said.