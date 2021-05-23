Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 11:58 PM

Bears on prowl at Gagribal

Residents appeal Wildlife department
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 11:58 PM
Image for representational purpose only. [Source: Flickr/Phamu]
Image for representational purpose only. [Source: Flickr/Phamu]

Panic gripped Old Gagribal area here after a group of locals spotted a bear with two cubs in the locality.

“We saw the bear with two cubs rummaging through garbage in a dustbin near Ration depot. The bear and cubs later climbed through chain-link fencing and went into forest,” the group of locals said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Identify symptoms early, consult a doctor: Senior Consultant

Representational Image [Source: iXimus from Pixabay]

Baramulla badly hit but recovery rate 'satisfactory'

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

Cases in Bandipora rise but hospitalised patients 'stable'

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay]

SDH Langate designated as COVID hospital

The said bears were also spotted at Nehru Park area near graveyard. “Presence of bears in residential areas here has created fear among locals. We appeal Wildlife authorities to depute a team to capture the bears,” they said.

Related News