Beijing partly reopens movie theatres

Beijing partially reopened movie theatres Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.

Cinemas in parts of the city deemed at low risk of cross-infection began admitting moviegoers under social distancing rules. Tickets must be booked in advance, attendance is capped at 30% of capacity and no eating or drinking is allowed during the show.

As with most venues in China, a temperature check and online travel record were required for entry. Cinemas have been closed for around six months but began reopening this week in major cities throughout the country.

China reported just 21 new virus cases on Friday, six of them imported, with the rest in the Xinjiang region and Jilin province. Beijing has gone more than two weeks without any cases of local transmission, spurring authorities to lift many restrictions on activities.

Tickets at Poly International Cinema’s branch near Tiananmen Square were sold out Friday, with the marquee boasting the comedy Dolittle and superhero attraction Bloodshot.