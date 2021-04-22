BGSBU suspends physical class work till May 15

The administration at the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri Thursday ordered suspension of physical class work till May 15 on the government directions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge.

A circular issued by Dean Academic Affairs BGSBU, Prof Iqbal Parwez while ordering suspension of class work till May 15 said that the guidelines for conducting online classes would be strictly in accordance with the notification issued by the varsity administration and available on the university website.

“All standard SOPs and protocol in vogue for prevention and safeguard against spread of COVID-19 pandemic as communicated from time-to-time should be strictly adhered to,” the BGSBU circular reads.

Notably, all the educational institutions in J&K have switched to online mode of education with the instructions to the teaching staff to deliver online classes to avoid disruptions in the academics of the students.

The Jammu University (JU) and the University of Kashmir (KU) have asked the teaching staff to deliver online classes as per their convenience from their residences or anywhere else.

The college teachers have also been asked to attend the institutions as per the roster to be prepared by the concerned Degree College Principals.

“The administration has not mentioned anything about the attendance of the staff in the order and we have been verbally asked to attend the varsity campus on a daily basis,” a faculty member said.

“It is injustice with us. Every institute in J&K has issued guidelines according to the government orders for either roster-based functioning or complete work from home. But BGSBU administration is calling all faculties and staff to the institute,” they aggrieved faculty members said. “The situation is grim and the government has advised taking all precautionary measures but the BGSBU administration still wants to keep the university campus crowded.”

Vice Chancellor (VC) BGSBU Prof Akbar Masood told Greater Kashmir that there were no hard and fast rules issued by the varsity administration regarding the attendance of the staff.

“In normal situations, the university doesn’t remain crowded as the faculty strength is only 111. Still, the concerned HoDs will take a call as per the situation and requirements,” he said.