BJP demands probe into Sopore councilors' killings

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday urged Police to investigate the killing of its two councilors and said that the opposition party workers were already sitting with helmets in the meeting hall which was suspicious.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted the party’s youth leader Manzoor Bhat as saying that the opposition party workers were already in a meeting with helmets and it seems the attack was preplanned to target BJP workers.

“Over the years, our party has gained popularity in Kashmir. There are many attempts by anti-national elements to target our leadership, which is unfortunate. Police must investigate the case again so that justice will be delivered to bereaved families,” he said. “Secondly, even some councilors were seen holding weapons of police officers guarding them and photographs of the event were released by the official handle of National Conference. If there was a simple floor test, why five persons came up wearing helmets. Police should investigate these loopholes so that in future such incidents can be averted by the security agencies.”