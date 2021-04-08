BJP will form next Govt in J&K: Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina Thursday said that the saffron party would form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan of Kishtwar district, Raina said that BJP would form the next government in J&K and the next chief minister of J&K would be from BJP.

Raina said that the BJP activists had shown absolute discipline while helping the needy during the lockdown period and added that this spirit speaks volumes about the character of BJP activists.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul discussed organisational matters with the party cadre and focused on strengthening the party.