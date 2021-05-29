Bush fire triggers explosion along LoC

A bush fire in Mendhar area of Poonch triggered a landmine explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, officials said.

They said that on Saturday morning, bush fire started in an area close to LoC in Balakote area of Mendhar, Poonch.

“The flames engulfed the bushes near the LoC in a few acres and triggered landmine explosions,” the officials said. “The flames were later controlled with the efforts of the Army.”

They said that during summer, bush fires and landmine explosions due were routine.