Agriculture Deptt kick-starts Kharif campaign from Sumbal

Department of Agriculture Wednesday kick started the Kharif campaign from Ganastan Sumbal in Bandipora.

Joint Director Agriculture extension Kashmir Muhammad Qasim Ghani inaugurated the campaign in presence of Chief Agriculture Officer Bandipora Rafiq Ahmad Kakroo Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Sumbal Farooq Ahmad Sofi.

The Joint Director Agriculture(Extension) Kashmir Mohammad Qasim Ghani on the occasion initiated a ‘Kharif Campaign 2021-22’ from Ganastan The campaign was started with the sowing of Sweet corn maize Transplanting of red cabbage and Broccoli in presence of farming community of village Gansatan Sumbal.

While addressing the gathering of farmers, the JD Agriculture said that such a type of program aims at reaching out to the farmers to take appraisal for on ground assessment.

He urged upon the farmers to come forward and work in a coordinated manner with the Department for the overall development of the agriculture sector. JD highlighted the need for a multi dimensional marketing strategy concept so that the produce of the farmer could be marketed in a very effective manner. He said the Department is planning a drive to organize special training programs for educated youths to adopt global trends in agriculture.