PHDCCI Kashmir Chairman hails Governor admin

Appreciating Governor administration on reforms and governance, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Chairman and President J&K Hotelier’s Club Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya has congratulated and extended his wishes to Navin Kumar Choudhary for holding the charge as Administrative Secretary for Tourism Department.

In a statement, Chaya welcomed Government’s decision and said the decision was appreciative.

“We are very hopeful that under the guidance of Navin Kumar Choudhary, potential of State’s tourism would fully be explored and exploited to make it a huge revenue-generating sector for the government and the local populace as well.

The Hospitality and Tourism Industry of J&K have been greatly encouraged by this decision. Though J&K Tourism is facing a major hit right now, yet we invest out full faith in Navin Kumar Choudhary and his pragmatic leadership that will definitely bring in positives reforms and promotion vibes for ailing tourism sector of J&K. We extend our full support and stand by the government for revival of tourism sector in J&K,” Chaya said.

“Everything that I have seen coming out of the Governor Administration in terms of its commitment to the reform agenda and governance like Back to village programme, efficient and speedy disposal of files and ensuring availability of Heads of Departments at their headquarters is very encouraging and we as business associations ensure and extend full support to the Governor administration for speedy implementation of reforms in overall administration systems to deliver better public services at grassroot level,” Chaya said.