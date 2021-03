Forces on Friday evening launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Span Yaroo village of north Kashmir’s Handwara sub district.

A defence official said that a joint team of Army’s 30 RR, Police and CRPF cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants.

The search operation lasted for several hours during which door to door searches were carried out, but no militant was found.

Later the forces called off the operation.