CBI arrests patwari in Budgam

In its first ‘trap case’ in Kashmir, the Central Bureau of Investigation Wednesday arrested a patwari allegedly while receiving a bribe in a mutation case in the central district of Budgam.

CBI spokesman R C Joshi said that Mohammad Afzal, a patwari in Bemina of Budgam district, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 from a complainant to mutate a piece of land in the name of his brother.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 23,000 of which Afzal had already received Rs 10,000, the CBI alleged in the FIR.

After getting the complaint, the agency laid a trap at the place where the remaining bribe was scheduled to be received.

“The CBI caught the patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 13,000,” it said, adding that searches were conducted at the residence of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.