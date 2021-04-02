CCIK for augmentation of civic amenities in Srinagar

Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries-Kashmir (CCIK) has demanded upgradation of civic amenities in the summer capital.

“For the last few years CCIK has been hearing much about the idea of Srinagar being converted into a Smart City. Unfortunately, nothing is visible in a big way as advertised by the administration except for taking in hand some minor repair works in few markets like putting up of sign boards of shops in the Shaher-e-khas,” Haseeb Renzu secretary general CCIK said in a statement.

“The general public was given the impression that the system of drainage, sewerage and other public utilities would be modernized and brought at par with other metropolitan cities. To our dismay things have gone from bad to worse. The officials at the helm of affairs have, so to say, sort of created few areas which have resulted in a ugly mole on the face of the city,” he said.

“One such example is the Bailey bridge constructed on the main road approaching Boulevard from the main city. This has resulted in massive traffic jams and a journey which would otherwise take 10 to 15 minutes now takes 40 to 45 minutes. The other is the footpath on the bank of Dal Lake from Dalgate onwards. The road which has caved in at the start of the Boulevard has not been repaired for the last two months and is now standing as an ugly spot creating a bad impression with the tourists and public at large,” it said.

“The footpath has also been repaired in a manner which is poorly planned. There is hardly a space for two people to walk together where six people could easily be accommodated. When we talk of a Smart City full attention needs to be given to provide basic amenities for the general public and intending tourists and visitors to the city. Right now there is not even a single place of public convenience anywhere in the city which could be of required standards,” the statement added.