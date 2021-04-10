CEC LAHDC-Kargil inaugurates 2-day Ladakh Literary Conference

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan inaugurated the 2-day Ladakh Literary Conference, 2021 organised by Ladakh Academy of Culture and Languages (LAACL) Kargil here Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the LAACL Kargil for organising such a mega literary conference in Kargil and said that holding such literary events assumes great significance as their sole aim was to promote culture, identity and languages.

He stressed on the need of involving the younger generation in such events to enlighten them about the glorious culture and folk traditions of Ladakh adding that he directed the officers of LAACL, Kargil to take steps to organise such programmes in schools, colleges and universities.

The CEC said that there was a need for establishment of clubs and societies at private level to further promote literary endeavours apart from the efforts of the government.

He said that the LAHDC Kargil was always there to support the literary and research persons.

Khan said that as part of the steps of the Government of India (GoI) to include mother tongue as a part of the National Educational Policy (NEP), LAHDC Kargil was currently working on devising recommendations for introduction of books in schools in local vernacular languages and various language sub-committees had already been framed in this regard.

He said that as a Ladakhi, it was the responsibility of all of them to preserve their unique culture, language and traditions.

The CEC stressed on the literary persons to make strenuous efforts to pass on the cultural traditions to the next generation.

He expressed happiness over the participation of young writers, historians, poets and artists of Ladakh in promoting culture and heritage of the place and said that it was encouraging to see them draw inspiration from the intellectuals, which was a positive development and also a need of the time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil Tsering Motup was the guest of honour on the occasion while noted Balti poet Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat, President International Association for Ladakh Studies (IALS) Sonam Wangchuk and Konchok Gyatso from Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS), Leh were also present.

Various writers, poets, district officers, prominent citizens and a number of cultural and literary enthusiasts were present on the occasion.