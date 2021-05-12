Celebrate, but don't forget

The month of Ramadan has come to an end, and Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, literally the “Festival of breaking fast” that marks the start of the month of Shawwal. The day has a great importance, because this day is a day of holiness, forgiveness, spirituality, well-being, and joy, in which the servants of Allah prostrate themselves and seek forgiveness in the court of Allah. This day is a day of sympathy and compassion for orphans, widows and the needy.

This blissful day is lit up with the radiance of refreshed spirituality that drenches every parched soul. The sea of worshippers at Eidgah, the sounds of Takbeer, Tahmeed and Tahleel (words of praises to God) are reverberating. The bonding between the worshipers at Eidgah, when they greet one another, enlivens one’s soul. However, the rejoicing is not at the departure of the day of Eid, rather it is the happiness which man feels after successfully completing an important task of fasting, by giving Sadqe-fitr – a charitable donation, before Eid prayers, to the needy, which is a fundamental principal of Islam.

The Holy Quran repeatedly emphasizes that the person should live a life of piety as is the real message of Ramadan, and this day the person should refrain from evil deeds, and treat everyone with love. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) warned his followers against indulging in violence or verbal abuse.

During Eid-ul-Fitr the community also loves to showcase some fantastic, often colorful clothing, as everyone wishes to put on the best outfit and wear something new, which brings rejoicing and happiness. However, making preparations for ourselves, we should spare a thought for the underprivileged of our society, who are less fortunate and unable to enjoy some delicious food or a toy for their children. It is our fundamental duty to donate as much as we can, so that this section may not feel alone on this blissful day; doing charity generously is a great act of worship.

We are all familiar with the fact that right now this Eid seems less festive amid the surge in Covid cases, due to which strict curbs are in place to contain the spread of virus. The prevailing gloomy situation is disturbing, because of the loss of precious lives and sufferings of the common people. The uncertain situation is a major concern. However, this gracious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr provides an opportunity to overcome this sense of plight, by asking Allah SWT to forgive our sins.

There are many people who are suffering from the pangs of thirst and hunger on a regular basis in these circumstances. This day has high spiritual essence. It comes with a sense of fulfilment and a divine gift by Almighty Allah SWT. So, it is time to pledge for some sacrifice, something like a morsel of food to the needy. Let it be a small toy for an orphan, so that the celebrations of this auspicious occasion become meaningful. When joy is shared with others it only doubles. May Allah (SWT) enable us to understand the true spirit of Eid-ul-fitr. Aameen.