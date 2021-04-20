Health, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India, IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:32 PM

Centre asks UTs to augment lab, hospital infrastructure

The central officials strongly recommended urgent review of clinical management.
Press Trust of India, IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:32 PM
File Photo
File Photo

The Centre on Tuesday advised union territories to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and augment laboratory and hospital infrastructure to prepare for the next three weeks keeping in view the critical situation.

These were conveyed to top officials of the union territories at a review meeting by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Trending News
While in main city Srinagar, the traffic police did crack down on the erring vehicles, those in peripheries went off the hook in absence of the required checks. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Transporters call 50% occupancy rule an injustice as overcrowded cabs, buses continue to ply in Kashmir

File Photo

One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

Street dogs photographed on Boleward road. (GK File Image/Aman Farooq)

Stray dog injures six in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An elderly man covers his head with 'pheran', the traditional Kashmiri robe worn during winters, on a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Widespread rains predicted for next 72 hours in J&K

After a detailed discussion on various issues relating to COVID, the union home secretary asked the officials to maintain constant vigilance against the grave situation in union territories, according to an official statement.

It said strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc.

Bhalla advised the union territories to increase RT-PCR testing along with use of RAT for screening in clusters.

Latest News
While in main city Srinagar, the traffic police did crack down on the erring vehicles, those in peripheries went off the hook in absence of the required checks. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Transporters call 50% occupancy rule an injustice as overcrowded cabs, buses continue to ply in Kashmir

File Photo

One way LMV traffic towards Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow.

According to local officials, the oxygen leakage was noticed around 12.30 pm, following which hospital authorities were alerted. [Screengrab]

22 COVID-19 patients die as oxygen leak snaps supply in Maharashtra

Photo Courtesy: universityofladakh.org.in/Website

COVID-19: Class work in Ladakh higher educational institutions suspended till April 30

The central officials strongly recommended urgent review of clinical management.

Expressing concern over the worrying scenario, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul pointed out the criticality of next three weeks for COVID response measures.

The UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for three weeks, the statement said.

The UTs shared their present efforts for containment and management of the positive cases. Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Lakshadweep pointed to the rise in cases due to large numbers of inbound travellers. Lakshadweep has seen a sudden spike in cases after April 14 primarily due to a large number of people travelling to the mainland to shop for the recent festive occasions.

Tagged in ,
Related News