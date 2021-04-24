Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:05 PM

Chaar Chinari, Nehru Park to be beautified

On High Court directions, team of officers visit Dal lake
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 11:05 PM
File Photo
File Photo

As part of directions of J&K High Court, a team of officers from LAWDA, Tourism & Floriculture visited Nehru Park and Chaar Chinari in Dal lake to take stock of the assets there and evaluate the need to enhance their potential and beauty.

The team of officers comprised Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo; Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Tufail Mattoo; representative from Floriculture Department; Xens from Tourism, LAWDA and Floriculture besides other officers.

Trending News
A security man stands guard near Jehangir Chowk area of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' in the region on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Amid COVID surge, J&K govt closes paid public parks, extends night curfew hours

Representational Image

First COVID-19 death reported in north Kashmir's Kupwara this year

Representational Image

Three residential houses gutted in Kulgam blaze

Kashmir University. File Photo

KU postpones all offline exams till May 2; main campus to remain closed till Wednesday

The team of officers inspected the plantations carried at Chaar Chinari and directed the concerned for immediate beautification and enhancement of other assets there like jetties, washrooms etc. besides proper maintenance of dust bins.

At Nehru Park, the team directed upradation and beautification of main gazebo and other peripheral assets.

The team of officers observed that historicity of Chaar Chinari and Nehru Park should be maintained at all costs and all possible efforts by all concerned agencies should be made.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News