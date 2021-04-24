Chaar Chinari, Nehru Park to be beautified

As part of directions of J&K High Court, a team of officers from LAWDA, Tourism & Floriculture visited Nehru Park and Chaar Chinari in Dal lake to take stock of the assets there and evaluate the need to enhance their potential and beauty.

The team of officers comprised Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo; Vice Chairman, LAWDA, Tufail Mattoo; representative from Floriculture Department; Xens from Tourism, LAWDA and Floriculture besides other officers.

The team of officers inspected the plantations carried at Chaar Chinari and directed the concerned for immediate beautification and enhancement of other assets there like jetties, washrooms etc. besides proper maintenance of dust bins.

At Nehru Park, the team directed upradation and beautification of main gazebo and other peripheral assets.

The team of officers observed that historicity of Chaar Chinari and Nehru Park should be maintained at all costs and all possible efforts by all concerned agencies should be made.