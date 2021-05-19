Chanderkot accident: 1 killed, 2 injured, 6 missing

One person was killed, two others sustained injuries, and six others are missing after a passenger cab they were on board, skidded off the road and rolled down into river Chenab near Duggi Pulli at Chanderkot in the wee hours today.

Nine persons including the driver were on board when the accident took place. Police said the ill-fated vehicle, Innova, bearing registration number HR55J-1678 was coming from Kashmir. The passengers were going to Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Three passengers were thrown out of the car before it submerged into Chenab. After receiving information about the accident, Police Army SDRF and civil QRT volunteers rushed to the spot and rescued three persons and shifted them to District Hospital Ramban where one person was declared brought dead by the doctors, while two others are responding to the treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Rashid (21) son of Nafis Sabalpur resident of Bijnor UP. The injured were identified as driver, Mohammad Asif, 28, son of Mohammad Rashid and Bilal Ahmed, 25, son of Israr Ahmed both residents of Kotwali tehsil Nagina Bijnor U.P.

Police said the ill-fated vehicle had come all the way from UP to Srinagar to take all these passengers back to home. They said they were working in a factory in Srinagar. Police have registered a case under law at Police Station Chanderkote.

Meanwhile, district administration, Ramban launched a search and rescue operation for missing passengers.

After receiving information of the accident, Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam; Senior Superintendent of Police, PD Nitya; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; Additional SP, Rajni Sharma, along with Police, QRT and SDRF teams rushed to the spot.

The DC immediately called divers from the Army and started the rescue operation.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the hospital administration to extend best-possible treatment to those injured in the accident and provide specialized treatment to those seriously injured.