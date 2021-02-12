Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
Beijing,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:39 AM

China bans BBC

In an apparent tit for tat move, China has banned BBC World News from broadcasting in the country for seriously violating its guidelines for reporting, China’s television and radio regulator has announced.

The move comes a week after Ofcom, the British media regulator, revoked the license of Chinese state-owned broadcaster China Global Television Network’s (CGTN) to broadcast in the UK.

China has criticised the BBC for its reporting on the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs in the restive Xinjiang province and lodged a protest with the British broadcaster.

The BBC said it was “disappointed” by China’s decision to ban it.

