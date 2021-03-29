China pleased over Indo-Pak 'interactions'

China said on Monday that it was “pleased” over Pakistan’s “positive interactions” with India and it will work with Islamabad to “inject” positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.

“We are happy about the active interactions between Pakistan and India,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here in response to a question.

But an official transcript posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website later in the evening quoted him as saying that China is “pleased with Pakistan’s recent positive interactions with India.”

“We are ready to work with Pakistan, and continue to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development,” he said.