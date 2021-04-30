Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help to fight COVID-19 surge

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday has written to Prime Minister NarendraModi and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation with India to fight the pandemic and provide support and help to deal with the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

President Xi sent a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Modi over the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the official media here reported. “I am very concerned about the recent situation of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

On behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian Government and people,” according to the message from President Xi to Prime Minister Modi. “The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard.

I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic,” Xi said.

“Humanity is a community with a shared future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic,” the Chinese president said.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised to do the utmost in supporting India’s fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace.

In his letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side “shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy”.”The coronavirus is the common enemy of mankind, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a concerted response.

The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian Government and people in fighting the pandemic,” he wrote in the letter.