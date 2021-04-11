Civilian shot dead in Budgam

Suspected militants Sunday shot dead a civilian in Budgam district. Police launched a hunt to track down the assailants.

Official sources said that 35-year old Nasir Ahmad Khan of Buchipora village of Magam tehsil in Budgam district was fired upon by suspected militants. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead. The area was cordoned off, however no one was arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Tahir Saleem Khan said that investigation into the case has been initiated. “We did not find from the records that he was an SPO,” he told Greater Kashmir. “I checked the records since 2008 and did not find his name being an SPO.”

The SSP said that preliminary investigations reveal that “LeT is behind the killing.”

“We have launched a hunt to track them down,” the senior officer added.