Commit to Quit

World No Tobacco Day, an initiative of World Health Organization, observed on 31st May every year, with the aim to spread awareness about hazards of tobacco, its negative impact on health; all this to reduce the diseases and deaths caused by tobacco consumption. Nearly eight million deaths across the globe occur every year due to tobacco and evidence released during pandemic of Covid-19 shows that smokers are more likely to develop severe disease compared to non-smokers. This day is observed across the globe, to encourage people to quit smoking and to help family and friends suffering from nicotine addiction. The health risks associated with the tobacco are known to all but still thousands of youth, between 12 to 17 years of age, start smoking each day. Some out of curiosity, others might just want to look like grownups. Most unfortunate that some healthcare providers too have a tendency to smoke. Furthermore, it has been noticed in the recent past that addiction to both counter as well street drugs is on rise in Jammu & Kashmir, with smoking as gateway to drug addiction. In the Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir valley, around 83% of smokers begin smoking before the age of 18.

According to the Global Tobacco Survey 2016-17, one in five, exactly 20.8% of J&K’s people smoke, against the national average of 10.7%. Jammu & Kashmir ranks the sixth highest among Indian states by smoking habits, behind Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram in ascending order. World No Tobacco Day reminds us how the tobacco industry contributes to poverty across the world, as around 80% of deaths due to tobacco happen in low and middle income countries like India, as the poorest people are the ones most negatively affected, as due to addiction, money that could be used on education, food, or health care, goes to tobacco and its related diseases. This day also warns us of the dangers of second-hand smoke, as second-hand smoke causes over 600,000 deaths a year, sadly about 28% of the victims are kids. But considering that nearly 50% of children breathe smoky air in public places, we’re lucky that the rate is not higher in Jammu & Kashmir as it is in decline because of effective implementation of Tobacco Control laws.

Quitting of smoking and other tobacco products can be challenging, especially with the added social and economic stress as a result of the pandemic of Covid-19. But quitting may be harder but not impossible as smoker passes through several stages during his journey to becoming an ex-smoker. The smoking phase starts when a non-smoker gets exposed to multiple stimuli that motivate him to smoke. After the first puff, young smokers learn proper smoking techniques and start to enjoy it. Smoking phase consists of three major stages – exposure to stimuli that promote smoking, the journey from first puff to enjoyment of smoking, and then finally smoking as part of their lives. In the quitting phase, smokers move through different stages namely forced quit attempt(s), intentional quit attempt(s), becoming an intermittent smoker and then a successful quitter.

The journey from getting in contact with stimuli to successful quitting is not smooth. Instead, smokers get trapped in three overlapping cycles of smoking & forced quitting, smoking & intentional quitting, and smoking & intermittent smoking before successful quitting. However, breaking the cycle is not easy in the presence of trapping factors like addiction, high availability of cigarettes, easy affordability of cigarettes, a conducive social setup for smoking and low perceived risks of smoking. Three factors play a major role in breaking these cycles; continuous peer support, strong will power, and avoidance of smokers’ company. Forced quit attempts are never successful, no matter for how long the forced quit attempt lasted they always had a relapse and returned to their normal smoking habit. The major reason is the lack of personal will. Some Kashmiri families accept smoking as a norm when family members grow older. Furthermore, some smokers, when try to quit smoking, no one cooperates with them. When they ask someone to help, instead they are taunted.

To conclude it, smoking cessation is a physical, psychological, and emotional process which requires expert advice and therapy, as well as continuous peer support and will power. The role of families and friends needs to be explored in designing smoking cessation services for young smokers in Jammu & Kashmir. A comprehensive multi-sectorial campaign is needed urgently to overcome this problem. Level of awareness should be raised among masses particularly among students through seminars, symposiums, workshops, and cigarette-smoking-quitting clinics.

Shabir Ahmad Lone is Food Safety Officer