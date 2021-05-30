Opinion & Editorial, Today's Paper
Shabir Lone
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 10:37 PM

Commit to Quit

Thousands of youth, between 12 to 17, start smoking each day
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

World  No Tobacco Day, an  initiative of  World Health Organization, observed  on   31st  May every year, with the aim to  spread awareness  about  hazards  of  tobacco, its negative impact on health;  all this to reduce the diseases and deaths caused by tobacco consumption. Nearly eight million deaths across the globe  occur  every year due to tobacco  and  evidence released  during  pandemic of  Covid-19  shows  that smokers are more likely to  develop  severe disease  compared to non-smokers. This day is observed across the globe, to   encourage   people to quit  smoking  and to help family and friends suffering from nicotine addiction. The health  risks  associated with the tobacco are  known to all but still thousands of youth, between 12 to 17 years of  age, start smoking each day. Some out of curiosity, others  might  just want to look like grownups. Most  unfortunate  that some  healthcare  providers too have a tendency to smoke. Furthermore,  it has been noticed in the recent past  that addiction to both counter as well street drugs is on rise in Jammu & Kashmir, with  smoking  as  gateway to drug  addiction. In the Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir valley, around 83% of  smokers begin smoking before the age of 18.

According to the Global Tobacco Survey 2016-17, one in five, exactly 20.8% of  J&K’s people smoke, against the national average of 10.7%. Jammu & Kashmir  ranks the sixth highest among Indian states by smoking habits, behind  Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram in ascending order. World No Tobacco Day  reminds  us how the tobacco industry contributes to poverty across the world, as around  80% of  deaths due to tobacco happen in low and middle income countries like  India, as  the poorest people are the ones most negatively affected, as  due to addiction, money that  could  be used  on education, food, or health care, goes to tobacco and its related diseases. This day also  warns us of the dangers of second-hand smoke, as second-hand smoke causes  over  600,000  deaths a year, sadly  about 28% of the victims are kids. But considering that nearly  50% of children breathe smoky air in public places, we’re lucky that the rate is not higher in Jammu & Kashmir as  it  is in decline because of effective implementation of Tobacco Control laws.

Quitting of  smoking and other tobacco products  can be challenging, especially with the added social and economic stress as  a  result of the pandemic of Covid-19. But quitting  may be harder but not impossible as smoker passes through several stages during his  journey  to becoming an ex-smoker. The smoking phase starts when a non-smoker  gets exposed  to multiple  stimuli that motivate him to smoke.  After the first puff, young  smokers learn proper smoking techniques and start to enjoy it.  Smoking phase consists of three major  stages – exposure to stimuli that promote smoking, the journey  from first  puff  to enjoyment  of smoking, and then finally smoking as part of their lives. In the quitting  phase, smokers move through different stages namely forced quit attempt(s), intentional quit attempt(s), becoming  an intermittent smoker  and  then a successful quitter.

The journey from getting  in contact with stimuli to successful quitting is not smooth. Instead, smokers  get  trapped  in three overlapping  cycles of smoking  & forced  quitting, smoking  & intentional  quitting, and smoking &  intermittent  smoking  before successful quitting. However, breaking the cycle is not easy in the presence of trapping factors like addiction, high availability of cigarettes, easy affordability of cigarettes, a conducive social setup for smoking and low perceived risks of smoking. Three  factors play a major role in breaking these cycles;  continuous  peer support, strong  will power, and  avoidance  of   smokers’ company. Forced quit attempts  are  never successful, no matter for how long the forced quit attempt  lasted  they  always  had  a relapse and returned to their normal smoking habit. The  major reason is the lack of personal will. Some Kashmiri families accept smoking as a norm when family members  grow older. Furthermore, some   smokers, when try  to quit smoking, no one cooperates with them. When they  ask someone to help, instead they are  taunted.

To conclude it, smoking  cessation  is a physical, psychological, and emotional process which requires expert advice and therapy, as well as continuous peer support and  will power.  The role of families and friends needs to be explored in designing smoking  cessation  services  for young smokers in  Jammu & Kashmir. A comprehensive  multi-sectorial campaign is needed urgently to overcome this problem. Level of   awareness should   be raised among masses particularly among students through seminars, symposiums, workshops, and cigarette-smoking-quitting clinics.

Shabir Ahmad Lone is Food Safety Officer

