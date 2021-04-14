Congress to launch digital TV platform on April 24

Marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Congress on Wednesday released the vision document for its digital media platform ‘Inc TV’ that will formally be launched on April 24 to help spread its message directly to people.

Addressing a joint press conference, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the platform will be formally launched on ‘Panchayati Raj Day’ and will help raise the voice of the downtrodden and oppressed sections of the society. Surjewala said the digital platform will air eight hours of live programming from April 24, but will not be on the Satellite or OTT. Initially, the language used will only be Hindi and English, but may be expanded in regional languages too. He clarified that the same would be headed by a journalist and would help put forth the views of all sections of the society that are currently not being shown.