Corona curfew enters 26th day

Strict COVID-19 curfew continued on the 26th day on Sunday even as authorities fined over 900 violators and arrested about 200 from many parts of Kashmir.

Sources said that streets across Kashmir wore a deserted look while shops and business establishments were closed and traffic remained off the roads. However, some of the standalone shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery, milk and other dairy products were open in the morning as they have been allowed to function between 0600 hrs and 1000 hours every day amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols including ensuring social distancing.

All the roads and market places including Lal Chowk remained sealed to prevent movement of people. However, emergency and essential services were allowed to move on the roads after proper verification at various checkpoints established by police.

Sources said that tight restrictions also remained in place in other parts of the valley, including in Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Police officials said here that over 900 people were fined while about 200 others were arrested for violating restrictions enforced by administration to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the summer capital Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir where ‘COVID curfew’ was extended by another week till May 31.

Police said they have sought cooperation of the general public to contain the spread of the virus.

The LG administration on Saturday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 31 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.