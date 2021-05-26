Corona restrictions continue in Kashmir for 29th day

Normal life was affected across Kashmir in view of Corona curfew for the 29th consecutive day on Wednesday.

The people mostly stayed indoors and police said people were cooperating.

The LG administration on Saturday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 31 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown. This is the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew in Kashmir since April 29. The extension had come in the backdrop of no let up in the number of COVID-19 cases in J&K, particularly the summer capital Srinagar, which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last over a month.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts in the Union Territory the next day.

Streets wore a deserted look on Wednesday as shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

All the roads and market places, including Lal Chowk, remained sealed to prevent movement of people. But people with emergency or associated with essential services, including doctors and paramedics, were allowed to move after proper verification at various checkpoints established by police.

Police here said that several people were booked for violation of lockdown rules. “People are cooperating,” police said.