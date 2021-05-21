Covid care facilities to be set up in 21 Panchayats in Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Friday said that buildings have been identified for setting up of Covid Care facilities at all 21 Panchayats in the district.

He said, in this connection, an interactive meeting was held today with the members of DDC, BDC and Panchayat representatives to identify/notify the buildings for setting up of 5 bedded Covid Care Centers in their respective jurisdictions, as directed by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

The DC during the meeting said a comprehensive plan has been formulated to tackle 2nd wave of Covid-19 in Joint consultation of Panchayat Bodies, Health authorities and District Administration.

He said the initiative is aimed at to decentralize COVID-19 care, by creating an adhoc infrastructure at the Panchayat level. He also said that each Panchayat will be provided Rs 1 lakh from the district Capex budget for the creation of facilities to meet the challenge of COVID-19 care with establishing a minimum 5-bedded Covid Care Centre including one Oxygen supported bed for the patient requiring immediate medical attention.

The DC said that in addition each Panchayat will be provided an Oxygen Concentrator by the DDMA besides other support to mitigate the present situation of Covid-19. He stressed that priority is to save precious human lives and overcome the 2nd wave of Covid-19 in the district.