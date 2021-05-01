COVID cases increase in Pir Panchal region

The coronavirus infection seems to be making strong inroads in Pir Panchal region as both Poonch and Rajouri districts have been recording more deaths and positive cases.

In Poonch 45 persons tested positive for infection on Saturday and three people died. Officials said that three persons from the district who were undergoing the treatment died since Friday late evening.

“A man from Mohra Bachai, another man from Mendhar and a young man from Mendhar town were under treatment in isolation ward of GMC associated hospital where they all died since Friday late evening,” said officials.

Meanwhile, Zamood Ahmed, COVID Nodal Officer in Poonch told Greater Kashmir that 45 persons tested positive in the district and the number of positive cases in the district is now 432.

He added that among 45 new cases, nine are from Haveli, four from Mandi, four from Surankote and 28 from Mendhar.

On the other hand, three areas in the district have been declared as micro containment zones amid sudden reporting of new positive cases in a large number.

These areas include ward number 10 and ward number 4 in Ari village of Mendhar, Gohlad locality in Mendhar town and ward 17 of Poonch town.

In Rajouri district two person died in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and one in a private hospital in Katra Reasi.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that a man from Gambhir Mughlan and another one from Manjakote area died during treatment in GMC Associated Hospital’s isolation ward.

“One man is middle aged while other one in 60s and both were suffering from Corona with no other major health issue,” Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood Bajar said.

He said that duo died on Saturday late evening at around 8 PM.

Another man in his 80s and a resident of Rajouri town also died due to coronavirus.

Officials said that man was referred to a private hospital from Rajouri Government hospital two days ago but he lost battle with virus on Saturday late evening.