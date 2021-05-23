Covid claims 51 more lives in J&K

J&K reported 51 Covid-19 related deaths and 3308 positive cases in the last 24-hours, with majority of fatalities being reported from Jammu, and infected cases from Kashmir.

As per the details shared by the health department, 34 patients succumbed in various healthcare institutions in Jammu division and 17 Covid attributed deaths were reported from Kashmir.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in GMC Jammu where 15 persons died. As per the data, 01 death was reported in GMC Kathua, 02 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GH Rajouri, 02 in MH Jammu, 02 in CD Hosp Jammu, 01 in Amandeep Amritsar, 01 in EMC Amritsar, 01 in PGI Chandigarh, 01 in DH Reasi, 01 in DH Samba, 02 in DH Udhampur, 01 in CHC Mendhar, 02 in SMVDNH, Katra, 01 in SSH Jammu and 01 in Home/Brought Dead.

The data further showed that one death was reported in SKIMS Soura, 04 in SMHS Srinagar, 01 in DH Shopian, 01 in DH Kulgam, 01 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in SKIMS JVC Bemina, 04 in GMC Baramulla, 02 in JLNM Srinagar & 01 in Trauma Hosp Bijbehara.

The total number of Covid deaths in J&K has reached to 3564 of which 1861 were reported in Kashmir and 1703 in Jammu division.

J&K for the past one week has been witnessing daily deaths in excess of 40.

As far as the Covid-19 positive cases are concerned, J&K witnessed a dip in daily caseload. On Sunday, the number of persons tested positive was 3308 which is around 1500 less than the daily tally recorded during last week. Health officials attribute dip in infection cases to the lockdown which is currently imposed across all the districts of J&K.

Out of total cases reported, 1121 were reported in Jammu and 2187 in Kashmir division, taking the total count to 270621.

Srinagar reported 512 cases, Baramulla 239, Budgam 401, Pulwama 160, Kupwara 265, Anantnag 150, Bandipora 111, Ganderbal 127, Kulgam 159, Shopian 63, Jammu 447, Udhampur 77, Rajouri 96, Doda 75, Kathua 98, Samba 93, Kishtwar 29, Poonch 74, Ramban 71and Reasi 61.

Currently there are 47437 active positive cases in J&K, of which 28034 are in Kashmir and 19403 in Jammu.

As per the official data, 3085 patients are admitted in hospitals across J&K, of which 2562 are on oxygen support and 131 on ventilator support.

However, the silver lining is that the number of recoveries has increased as 4956 more covid-19 patients have recovered including 1883 from Jammu division and 3073 from Kashmir.