Covid daily positivity rate declines to 12.59%: Govt

The daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 percent as the daily recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the 8th consecutive day and new cases were below three lakhs for the fifth successive day, said the government. But 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as the daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to their lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the countries worst-hit by the pandemic.