Today's Paper, World
IANS
New York,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:29 AM

Covid jabs won't raise immunity in organ transplant patients: Study

IANS
New York,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:29 AM
File Photo
Trending News
Screenshot of KU's webinar on child abuse

KU's NSS organises webinar on child abuse, POCSO Act

File photo of Syed Masood Ahmad Kirmani

Condolence meet held at KU's Pharmacy Department

Army set up a 20 bedded facility centre for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients at Baramulla and Uri

Army sets up COVID centres at Baramulla, Uri

Representational Image

CUK VC holds online meeting with CRs

Patients, who had organ transplants, remain vulnerable to Covid-19 infections even after a second vaccine dose, finds a study that urges people who are immunocompromised to strictly adhere to wearing masks, and maintain physical distancing, even after vaccination.

The study, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the US, showed that after two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid 19, just 54 per cent people who have received solid organ transplants produced sufficient antibodies. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Related News