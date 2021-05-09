Covid jabs won't raise immunity in organ transplant patients: Study

Patients, who had organ transplants, remain vulnerable to Covid-19 infections even after a second vaccine dose, finds a study that urges people who are immunocompromised to strictly adhere to wearing masks, and maintain physical distancing, even after vaccination.

The study, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the US, showed that after two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid 19, just 54 per cent people who have received solid organ transplants produced sufficient antibodies. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).