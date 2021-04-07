COVID19 | 812 cases in a day, highest this year

Jammu and Kashmir has reported this year’s highest COVID19 spike of 812 cases and six fatalities in the last 24-hours. Among the new cases are 257 travellers.

It is the highest spike in cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir since October 2020, also the highest number of deaths in a single day after six months.

With the rising number of cases, the active positive cases in J&K has reached 5035 which is seen as a sign of worry for the health department, as it implies more admission of patients in the hospitals.

Among the six deaths, four were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the total toll to 2018 – 745 in Jammu division and 1273 in Kashmir.

On Wednesday, 347 cases were reported from Jammu division and 465 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 134827.

Srinagar has reported another highest spike of 239 cases in a single day. Baramulla has reported 78, Budgam 42, Pulwama 11, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 27, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 8, Shopian 9, Jammu 138, Udhampur 79, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kathua 29, Samba 11, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4, Ramban 4 and Reasi 0.

As per the official figures, out of 134827 positive cases, 5035 are Active Positive, 127774 have recovered and 2018 have died; 745 in Jammu division and 1273 in Kashmir division.