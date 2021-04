COVID19 | 9 more micro-containment zones notified in Srinagar

Authorities on Wednesday declared nine areas falling in medical zones Zadibal and Batamaloo as micro-containment zones in summer-capital Srinagar.

According to officials the notified areas in Zadibal medical zone include: Nawab Bagh near Bahrar Hospital in Lal-Bazar, Umer Colony-A Lal Bazar Lane Number 1 near Rah Masjid, Umer Colony-A Lal Bazar Lane Number 3 near Goenka School, Kathi Darwaza near Zain Shah Masjid in Badamwari, Sangeen Darwaza Hakka Bzazaar Gulshan Mohalla Usman Colony in Hawal. The notified micro-containment zones in medical zone Batamaloo include: Wazabagh Hyderpora, Sutrashahi near Civil Secteriate, S.D Colony Batamaloo near Talent School and Qamarabad Bemina near Siddique Lane Abu-Bakr Masjid in Bemina.