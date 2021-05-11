Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:07 AM

COVID19 SOPs violated in several areas of Srinagar

People in various areas of Srinagar violated COVID19 SOPs venturing out to make purchases for Eid amid Corona lockdown.

Several netizens also uploaded few photos, showing people violating social distancing at several places in Srinagar.

“There was huge rush of shoppers and some were without masks on their faces. They also had no regard for physical distancing norms,” they said.

Some bakery shops were also not following the guidelines and allowed the customers to gather in large numbers.

At some places, people violated social distancing at mutton and poultry shops.

On 21 May, this year, the Srinagar district administration announced to impose a fine and conduct a rapid antigen test on all persons found without a mask in public places amid a surge in COVID19 cases.

