COVID19 toll 7,200 as cases climb to 2,56,611

The Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states, which account for around 78 per cent of the country’s total COVID-19 cases, to bolster house-to-house surveys, prompt testing and surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality.

The advisory to the high infection incidence districts came as the COVID-19 toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India after a record single-day spike for the sixth consecutive day with 9,983 new cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said 38 districts from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“These 45 municipalities and municipal corporations from 38 districts account for around 78 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country,” an official source said.

The cases are doubling faster in these areas and the positivity and the fatality rate are high, which is a major cause of concern, the source said.