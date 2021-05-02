Kashmir, Today's Paper
CPI (M) Politburo thanks people for reposing trust in secular politics

CPIM Flag

The Politburo of the CPI (M) Sunday thanked people for reposing their trust in secular politics.

In a statement issued here, the CPI (M) Politburo hailed the resounding victory of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

It said that the people of West Bengal had very clearly rejected the ideology of communal polarisation.

The CPI (M) Politburo said that the people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the AIADMK-BJP alliance  and defeated the incumbent AIADMK government.

It said that the NR Congress appears to be getting a majority along  with its allies in Puducherry.

The CPI (M) Politburo said that the BJP had retained its government in Assam but there Mahajot had put up a good fight.

