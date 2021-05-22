national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:26 AM

Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 1:26 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. While a low pressure area is the first stage of formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms.

Trending News
File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Awaam Ki Awaaz | Crown India Raj Gas Oxygen filling station thanks LG for recognition

DIG NKR visits Sopore, [Source: JK Information Department]

DIG NKR Baramulla visits Sopore; Reviews security scenario

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

NGO provides meals to patients, attendants at SDH Sopore

“The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said.

It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts by the morning of May 26, it said.

It is very likely to cross West Bengal and the adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of 26th May, the IMD added.

Latest News
File Photo of Baseer Ahmad Khan

'Ensure round the clock power supply to vital installations'

Representational Image [Source: Antun Karlovic from Pixabay]

Centre asks social media to remove content referring to 'Indian Covid variant'

File Photo of GMC Jammu

GMC Jammu issues corrigendum on criteria for posts

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]

Global caseload tops 165.8mn

Last week, extremely severe cyclone Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast and left a trail of destruction all over the western coast.

As it weakened further, its impact was felt across the north Indian plains and even in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The April-May and the October-December periods are also known to witness cyclones. Last May saw the formation of two cyclones one in the Bay of Bengal (super cyclonic storm Amphan) and the other in the Arabian Sea (severe cyclonic storm Nisarga) that hit the Indian coasts.

Related News