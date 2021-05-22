Day 25: Corona curfew continues in Kashmir

COVID-19 restrictions continued for the 25th consecutive day in Kashmir on Saturday even as during the last 24 hours 1100 people have been fined and 300 arrested for lockdown violations.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

This was the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew in Kashmir since April 29.

Police said many people have been apprehended so far in Kashmir for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Police said during the last 24 hours over 1100 people were fined and about 300 arrested for violating COVID curfew and other guidelines imposed by the administration to curtail the spread of the virus.