DC Srinagar holds consultation with DDC, BDC members, Sarpanchs

In a bid to decentralize COVID-19 care, by creating an adhoc infrastructure at the Panchayat level, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held an interactive meeting with the members of DDC, BDC and Panchayats representatives to finalize modalities to set up Covid Care facilities in all 21 Panchayats of district Srinagar.

The meeting was held here at Banquet Hall during which DC sought suggestions from the concerned Public Representatives to identify/notify the buildings for setting up of 5 bedded Covid Care Centers as directed by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Chairman District Development Council(DDC), Srinagar, Malik Aftab, members DDC and Block Development Council(BDC) and Panchayats of Srinagar district, besides Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar, Dr Jameel and other officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, all the participants put forth their opinions and suggestions before the DC and buildings to accommodate 5 bedded Covid Care Centers in all 21 Panchayats were identified on the spot.

On the occasion, the DC said that each Panchayat will be provided Rs 1 lakh from the district Capex budget for the creation of facilities to meet the challenge of COVID-19 mitigation with establishing minimum 5-bedded Covid Care Centre including one Oxygen supported bed for the patient requiring immediate medical attention.

He said in addition each Panchayat will be provided an Oxygen Concentrator besides other support to strengthen COVID infrastructure at panchayat level.

CMO Srinagar apprised the the panchayat representatives about measures to combat Covid pandemic in District Srinagar.

The DC said the process for setting up of the Covid Care mitigation infrastructure has been taken to strengthen the Covid-19 management and containment measures at Panchayat level besides to create basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at Panchayat level as many households may not have option for isolation of Covid positive patients in their own houses.

He asked the ADDC to prepare a Covid mitigation plan in consultation with the CMO so that all Panchayat level Covid centers are made operational within two days. He also asked CMO to equip these Centers with necessary medical kits besides linking them with the nearest Health Centres for deployment of medical and paramedical staff.

The DC also instructed that facility of Tele-Consultation must be made available besides poster regarding details about necessary helpline, Covid-19 War Control Room, Ambulance services and other interventions be put on display for emergency help and support.

He stressed on conducting Community Triaging at Panchayat level for early detection of Covid-19 positive cases which is an important parameter to reduce oxygen dependency. He urged upon members of Panchayat bodies to make people aware about the Covid-19 SoPs besides avoiding social gathering to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the district.