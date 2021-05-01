DDMA Srinagar establishes Covid19 War Room

In order to facilitate the general public regarding Covid-19 related queries and to ensure systematic Redressal of such issues , the District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), Srinagar today on 01.05.2021 has launched 24/7 dedicated Helpline at Covid-19 War Control Room.

The facility was inaugurated by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole in presence of Chairman DDMA Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

After inauguration, the Div Com was given a brief about the facilities available at Covid War Room.

The Div Com was given a brief demonstration about the initiative and was told that people can log on to the website www.waseela.in and can get real time information about Covid-19 related issues including the number of isolation beds, Oxygen & beds as well as normal beds available in city hospitals.

Statistics about positive cases, tests conducted, vaccination details, information regarding containment zones etc. shall also be available on the web portal.

The Div Com was further informed that all City hospitals have been mapped with the Covid-19 War Room so that all Information is timely updated on the website.

People can dial helpline No’s. *01942483650* & *01942483651* for any query with regard to Covid-19.

The Divisional Commissioner appreciated the efforts of DDMA for timely setting up of the Control Room to facilitate the people in this crucial time.

On the occasion, the Chairman DDMA said the basic purpose of establishing the Covid-19 War Room is to provide instant information to the people about Beds, Oxygen, Ventilators, ICU available in the hospitals besides addressing other Covid-19 related issues.

He also said that necessary support in the form of medicines and food etc will also be facilitated for the deserving COVID positive persons especially ones belonging to BPL families through voluntary organisations.

The website has been developed by NIC, Srinagar and Covid War Room will be manned by 24 persons round the clock.