Today's Paper, World
IANS
Gaza,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:06 AM

Death toll in Gaza climbs to 181

IANS
Gaza,
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:06 AM

Tensions between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip have continued unabated for a seventh consecutive day, as the death toll in the coastal enclave climbed to 181, officials said.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that since the escalation began on May 10, 181 Palestinians have been killed, including 52 children and 31 women, and 1,225 others had different injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Trending News

DRDO's 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar expected to be operational by 1st week of June

"They didn't even put her on a drip. They want the test (for COVID-19) first. What if she dies in the meantime? " asks the man in the video. [Screengrab]

Kupwara elderly alleges denial of treatment to ailing wife at PHC Vilgam for lack of COVID-19 test

Representational Photo

RTO Kashmir among 33 officers transferred

Hindu family members performing last rites of their kin who died in Srinagar on Monday, 17 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Record 73 single-day COVID-19 deaths in J&K, 54 in Jammu division alone

Hamas, fired barrages of rockets from the Gaza Strip at cities and towns in central and southern Israel.

Israeli fighter jets intensified its airstrikes on buildings, military posts and facilities affiliated with the militants all over the strip, according to security sources.

The sources said that the houses of Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip YehyaSinwar and his brother were destroyed in the intensive Israeli airstrikes waged on the southern city of Khan Younis, adding that no injuries were reported.

Latest News
Representational Photo

DRDO's anti-Covid drug 2-DG launched

Advisor Baseer Khan reviews functioning of oxygen manufacturing plants

VC SKUAST-K interacts with varsity officers, directorate of agriculture

Airtel Logo: Source/ Twitter

Airtel announces benefits for low income customers

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Health Ministry in Gaza, told reporters that late Saturday night and on Sunday morning, 23 Palestinians were killed and over 50 wounded in the airstrikes on Gaza.

An Israeli army spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, fighter jets struck 90 targets that belong to Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, including the houses of Sinwar and his brother Mohammed.

The spokesman said that Gaza militants fired more than 120 rockets towards Israel, adding that the Iron Dome Air Defense System has intercepted most of them.

Since May 10, more than 2,300 have been fired by the Hamas, according to Israel’s Army.

Israel has since responded with airstrikes and artillery shelling, striking more than 650 targets.

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service, 10 people were killed and 636 injured in the Jewish state as a result of the rocket fire.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources said there were regional and international efforts to reach a humanitarian ceasefire between the two sides.

The sources told Xinhua that Egypt has been trying to pressure the two sides to declare a temporary humanitarian ceasefire to alleviate the suffering in Gaza until a permanent truce is reached.

They added that the Egyptian proposal “is under discussion by the Palestinian factions and will be on the table of Israeli cabinet for discussion on Sunday”.

Related News