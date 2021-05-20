Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 11:25 PM

Director Agriculture visits vegetable clusters of subdivision Srinagar

The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal today stated that the organic cultivation of vegetables and other crops can play a key role in preserving the biodiversity and ecological balance in the region.

The Director said this during his visit to the high potential vegetable clusters of Maloora, Tengpora, Sangam of zone Qamarwari Sub Division Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Director held interactions with the farmers and highlighted the importance of organic farming. He said this is an eco-friendly form of farming and is economically sustainable.

Chowdhary asked the concerned officers to prepare a DPR for the commercialization of Nadru (Lotus stem) in Sangam cluster. He was also instructed to install a few hi-tech poly houses in Maloora vegetable cluster.

The Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Srinagar informed the Director about the progress on the implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs. He highlighted the achievements vis-à-vis organic vegetable cluster Tengpora, introduction of micro irrigation under the concept of more crop per drop etc.

Later, the Director held a meeting with the concerned officers, wherein Agriculture Extension Officer Qamarwari gave a powerpoint presentation regarding the different interventions and farmer friendly steps carried out by the department in the concerned vegetable clusters.

The Director was accompanied by Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Deputy Director Law Enforcement Kashmir and other senior officers of the department.

