Director SKIMS Prof A G Ahangar called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday.

The Director SKIMS briefed the LG about the functioning of SKIMS and apprised him about the academic activities and faculty status of the institution. The LG enquired about the measures undertaken to ensure best healthcare facilities to the patients at SKIMS and advised the director to create a patient-friendly atmosphere and called for bringing more improvement in the functioning of SKIMS.