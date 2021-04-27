Div Com issues appreciation letter to Dir Horticulture Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole has appreciated the work of Director Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat for organizing Market Intervention Scheme for Apple during the year 2020-21.

“I place on record and appreciate the work done by Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture, Kashmir in organizing Market Intervention Scheme for Apple during the year 2020-21 and conducting the Kissan Melas/ Massive High Density Drive in collaboration with NAFED for targeting 5500 Ha in coming years,” reads the appreciation letter. It adds that the efforts made in budding the atmosphere for carrying out overall developmental works in Horticulture sector are praiseworthy, particularly in marketing, post harvesting, multiplication of imported clonal root stocks and high density plantation throughout Kashmir.

“These kinds of precise and result oriented developmental works have kept the image of Horticulture Department and Government high in the sphere of public and administration,” it reads.

“Hope he will carry his assignments with added spirit and dedication in future also,” it adds.