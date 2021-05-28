Div Com lauds non- government organizations' mitigation role during pandemic

190 Oxygen Concentrators were officially handed over by an NGO to Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Polehere today at his office.

Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Zubair Ahmad also present on the occasion, stressed upon the coordination of relief efforts of the government and non-governmental organisations in J & K to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.

These 190 Oxygen Concentrators have been supported by Mission Oxygen, KFORD and HWVO.

While discussing the relief and COVID response efforts across Kashmir, Iqbal Lone CEO KFORD apprised the officials about the relief and support efforts from Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiative.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, while revealing the details of huge augmentation efforts made by the government for increasing both oxygen generation and refilling capacity across all hospitals, appreciated the support of providing these oxygen concentrators to be used by the government hospitals, particularly in peripheral areas, across Kashmir division.

They also lauded the contributions being made by the organization, during these tough and challenging times.